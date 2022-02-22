Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $654.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $653.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.19 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $475.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

