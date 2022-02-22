Zacks: Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.21 million, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 763.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

