Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report $51.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $219.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $224.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $246.60 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $258.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $9,803,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 133,394 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth about $3,505,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

