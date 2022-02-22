Zacks: Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $173.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.80 million and the lowest is $168.52 million. Repligen reported sales of $142.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $819.44 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $950.61 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Repligen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 182.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.76. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

