Zacks: Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $351.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.90 million. UDR posted sales of $299.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. UDR has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 271.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

