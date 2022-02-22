Zacks: Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $351.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.90 million. UDR posted sales of $299.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UDR.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. UDR has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 271.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
