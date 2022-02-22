Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report $551.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.20 million and the lowest is $535.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $337.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE WAL opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $83.41 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

