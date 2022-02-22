Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report sales of $39.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $53.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $21.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $192.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $212.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $353.77 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $546.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

