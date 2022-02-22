Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,004,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,371 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

