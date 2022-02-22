Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $142.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.20 million to $143.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $190.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $593.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $601.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $636.08 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $652.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

