Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post sales of $15.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $15.17 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $58.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 459,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.