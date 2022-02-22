Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.59 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

