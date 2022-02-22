Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

