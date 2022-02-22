Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $611.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.15 million to $637.59 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $215.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

