Zacks: Brokerages Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report sales of $88.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.30 million and the highest is $89.59 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $72.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $329.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $330.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $366.48 million, with estimates ranging from $355.96 million to $380.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. RE/MAX has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at about $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 335.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

