Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce $15.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $54.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.83 million to $58.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $103.20 million, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $192.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SRNE opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $108,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.