Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $7.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.68 billion and the lowest is $7.12 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $31.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.36 billion to $34.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Foods.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,599,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,695,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $6,459,000.
NYSE USFD opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
