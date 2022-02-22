Zargon Oil & Gas (TSE:ZAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:ZAR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.05. Zargon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 88,197 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.
Zargon Oil & Gas Company Profile (TSE:ZAR)
