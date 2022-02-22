Zargon Oil & Gas (TSE:ZAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:ZAR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.05. Zargon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 88,197 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.

Zargon Oil & Gas Company Profile (TSE:ZAR)

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. The company was formerly known as Zargon Energy Trust and changed its name to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

