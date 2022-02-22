Zenfuse Market Capitalization Tops $2.51 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.51 million and $132,456.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00109460 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.