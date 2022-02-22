Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $792,497.04 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $792,497.04 and $17,523.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,097,441 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

