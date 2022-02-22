Zilliqa Achieves Market Capitalization of $494.11 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $494.11 million and $56.02 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.00286304 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005257 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000735 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.48 or 0.01245889 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,723,251,099 coins and its circulating supply is 12,431,783,946 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

