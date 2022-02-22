ZKSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $22.69 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $22.69 million and $4.40 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.63 or 0.06853500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,782.77 or 0.99799958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050220 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.