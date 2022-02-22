Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.090-$5.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $191.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.13 and its 200 day moving average is $210.68. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $3,958,641. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

