Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $486,075 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

