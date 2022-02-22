ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 172,083 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.
About ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)
ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.
