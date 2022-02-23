$0.05 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. dropped their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

