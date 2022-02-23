$0.10 EPS Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock remained flat at $$4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,957. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

