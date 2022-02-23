$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 583,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,456. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

