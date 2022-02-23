$0.24 EPS Expected for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

BRDG stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

