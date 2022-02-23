-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. lowered their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 467,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,093. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $52.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $412.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.10.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 68,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $908,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 338,737 shares of company stock worth $4,884,550 and have sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

