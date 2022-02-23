$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RBA. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,139,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

