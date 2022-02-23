$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.42. Ciena posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,146,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,012,000 after buying an additional 313,791 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

