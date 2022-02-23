$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lawson Products.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lawson Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,966. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $394.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.66.

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

