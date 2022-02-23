-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.73). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 97.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 13.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 250,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $515.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

