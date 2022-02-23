$0.96 EPS Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. 4,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after buying an additional 296,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

