$1.03 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

TTEC stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $113.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TTEC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

