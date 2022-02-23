$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares reported sales of $476.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.59 earnings per share.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $763.63 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $727.48 and a one year high of $947.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $825.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. 21.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

