$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares reported sales of $476.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.59 earnings per share.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $763.63 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $727.48 and a one year high of $947.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $825.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. 21.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.