$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Shares of DAR opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $160,433,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $69,390,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

