$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. 132,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,600,000 after purchasing an additional 414,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.