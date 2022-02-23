$1.34 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.20. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 69,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 441,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

