-$1.39 EPS Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $248,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 194,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,884. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $812.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

