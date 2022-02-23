-$1.69 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will post ($1.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.53) and the lowest is ($1.80). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($7.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Wedbush raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NCLH traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. 25,483,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,655,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

