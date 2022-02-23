103,898 Shares in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Verso at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verso by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verso by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Verso by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $775.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. BWS Financial downgraded Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

