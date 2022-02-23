1,158,727 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,158,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $105,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.66% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 464,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,455,000 after buying an additional 61,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

