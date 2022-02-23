116,708 Shares in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Berkeley Lights as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 32.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $449.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

