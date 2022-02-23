118,923 Shares in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 69,500 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,371,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $435,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.