130,894 Shares in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.26% of Tivity Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

TVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

