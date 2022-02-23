133,513 Shares in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 133,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of RPID opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

