$156.54 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will post $156.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year sales of $588.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $760.11 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olaplex.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,636,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

