160,081 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160,081 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

