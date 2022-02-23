163,249 Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.48% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at $8,448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 215,962 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

